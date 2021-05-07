Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $777.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the highest is $809.44 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Shares of STN opened at $44.64 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.