Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.85

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 49942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.