Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

