State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $75.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

