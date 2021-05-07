State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

