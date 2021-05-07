State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

