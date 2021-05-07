State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,359 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,364,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.