State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,249 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,939,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

FRT opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.