Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Status has a market cap of $722.11 million and $84.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.