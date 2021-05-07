Stealth (XST) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $18,729.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021146 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,502,777 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

