StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.25. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 229,861 shares changing hands.

GASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

