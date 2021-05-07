SteepCoin (STEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $103,762.15 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $708.15 or 0.01237521 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

