Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.