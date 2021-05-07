stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00748146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.00 or 1.00151595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

