Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $23.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.23. 3,906,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -296.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

