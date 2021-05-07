Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PLLWF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,547. Polarean Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
About Polarean Imaging
