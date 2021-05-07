Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.