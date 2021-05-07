Stipend Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $689,817.27 and $1,337.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,034.70 or 1.00060811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.76 or 0.00694322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.23 or 0.01223212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00348396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005091 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

