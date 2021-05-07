Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 7th (ABI, ADS, AF, COP, EVK, FME, FNTN, HEN3, NOKIA, RAA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

was given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €670.00 ($788.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

