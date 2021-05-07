Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 7th (ABI, ADS, AF, COP, EVK, FME, FNTN, HEN3, NOKIA, RAA)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €670.00 ($788.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

