Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,108 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Stoneridge worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Stoneridge by 94.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

