STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital updated its FY21 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.960 EPS.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 1,325,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

