Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Strategic Education worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Strategic Education stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

