Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $152.30 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Strike has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $58.93 or 0.00100615 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $152.30 million and $355,095.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01104488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00756272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,176.61 or 0.99322884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

