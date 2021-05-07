Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $983,188.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $148.75 or 0.00259874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00260134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.71 or 0.01091410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.32 or 0.00748314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.36 or 0.99976829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.