StrongHands Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.45 million and $1,280.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,501,545,070 coins and its circulating supply is 17,088,350,716 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

