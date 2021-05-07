Strs Ohio Acquires 11,566 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

