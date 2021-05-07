Strs Ohio Acquires 1,768 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.86 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

