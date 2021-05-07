Strs Ohio Acquires 2,380 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

