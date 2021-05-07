Strs Ohio Acquires 3,300 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNNE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

