Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $15,054,852.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,499 shares of company stock valued at $80,643,257. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

