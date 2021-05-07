Strs Ohio Buys 10,500 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

