Strs Ohio Buys 11,315 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

