Strs Ohio Buys 2,697 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOKF opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

