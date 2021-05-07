Strs Ohio Buys 6,800 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $799,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,416,585. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.