Strs Ohio Decreases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

