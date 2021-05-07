Strs Ohio Has $1.47 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

