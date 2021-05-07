Strs Ohio Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1,406.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 252.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

