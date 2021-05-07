Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $214,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ENR opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

