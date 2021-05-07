Strs Ohio Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2,450.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $90,032,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

