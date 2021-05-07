Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $106,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

