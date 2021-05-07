Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

