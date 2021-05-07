Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Xerox by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

XRX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

