Strs Ohio Purchases 4,400 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $8,809,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

