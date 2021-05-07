Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 476.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,314,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.