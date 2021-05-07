Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1,233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

