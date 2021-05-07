Strs Ohio Sells 23,801 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

