Strs Ohio Sells 26,658 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

