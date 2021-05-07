Strs Ohio Sells 280,516 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,516 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

