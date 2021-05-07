Strs Ohio Sells 397,727 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,727 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

