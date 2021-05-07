Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

